Woman Sentenced for Killing NYPD Officer in Drunken Hit-and-Run Hours After Blasting Police in Podcast

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:54 PM PST, February 21, 2024

Many police officers were present for the sentencing of Jessica Beauvais for fatally striking NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos while driving drunk.

A New York woman was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for killing a police officer while driving drunk in a gruesome hit-and-run that took place hours after she blasted cops on a podcast. 

Many police officers were present for the sentencing of Jessica Beauvais, who was found guilty of crashing into NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos in 2021.

Tsakos was directing traffic at the scene of an accident on a New York highway in 2021 when Beauvais crashed into him around 2 a.m. She fled the scene but officers chased her down. 

Hours earlier, 34-year-old Beauvais livestreamed a podcast about the murder of George Floyd. She appeared to be drinking shots of alcohol and washing it down with juice. She ended the podcast by directing an expletive at police. 

Beauvais told authorities she smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel. She apologized in tears after being taken into custody. 

“I’m sorry that I hit him and that he’s dead,” Beauvais said.

At the time of the crash, Beauvais’ driver’s license was suspended for failure to pay a fine related to a previous speeding conviction, police said. 

In court Wednesday, Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise sentenced Beauvais to 20 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and 2 1/3 to 7 years for leaving the scene of an accident, with the sentences to run consecutively.

At her sentencing, Beauvais also said she was sorry.

Tsakos, 43, left behind a wife and two children. His widow told the court about the moment she found out her husband was dead. “I instantly doubled over in pain. On the way to the hospital I prayed to God, to please let him be alive. I needed him. I couldn't picture my life without him,” she said.

