A Miami woman is accused of setting a man on fire and blowing up his car after the pair matched on the popular dating app Tinder.

Destiny Johnson, 25, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and arson in the first degree after summoning a man she met on Tinder to a hotel and then allegedly dousing his car with gasoline after a sudden argument over money, according to an arrest report obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Miami Dade Police booked Johnson into jail on Monday. That same day, she entered a written plea of not guilty to all three charges.

The alleged victim told police that he and Johnson, who he knew as "Tiny," met for the first time on Nov. 16 after matching on Tinder, according to the arrest report

Things seemed to go well on that first date, according to the man, who told police that the two met at a hotel, smoked marijuana together, and then returned to the hotel, at which time he said he dropped Johnson off and went home.

Nine days later, he said that he received a message from Johnson at 5 a.m. requesting that he met her at the same hotel, according to the arrest report.

The alleged victim drove to the hotel and told police that he arrived to see Johnson walking towards his vehicle carrying a one-gallon jug, according to the report.

Johnson then opened the passenger door of his scar and said she needed money to fix her vehicle, the victim told police according to the arrest report.

"The victim stated that he did not appreciate [Johnson] telling him to meet her there without disclosing the fact that she only wanted money," says the report.

Despite his frustration, the man told police that he offered Johnson $60, all of the cash he had on him at the time.

That is when the Johnson's "demeanor changed rapidly," and she began dumping the contents of that gallon jug into the victim's car, according to the report.

The man said that the liquid looked and smelled like gasoline, so "he attempted to push the jug out of his vehicle," which caused more fluid to pour into the car. That fluid also got on both Johnson and the victim, according to the report.

At that same moment, Johnson produced a cigarette lighter and ignited the fluid, according to the report.

The man's arm caught fire and he dropped to the ground to put it out while also grabbing his gun to keep Johnson at bay, he told police.

Johnson fled the scene on foot while the victim watched his car explode, according to the report.

Police arrived on the scene just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 25, and two hours later had managed to track down Johnson after receiving a report that "a naked Black female with burns was found stating that she blew up a vehicle," says the report.

Johnson spent the next few days recovering from her burns in a hospital before being booked into jail this week.

A judge set Johnson's bond at $10,000 for the arson and battery charges and ordered that she be held without bond on the attempted murder charge.

Attorney information is not available at this time.