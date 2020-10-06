Women in Photos Linked to 1984 Cold Case Finally Identified, But Colleen Orsburn's Killing Remains a Mystery

Police have identified four girls whose photos were found inside of a wallet near a 1984 crime scene involving the murder of Colleen Orsburn, according to a report. Investigators publicized the photos in hopes of reaching further conclusions on the case which has, after over 30 years, gone cold.

Orsburn was 15 years old when she disappeared from her home in Daytona Beach, Florida over three decades ago, CBS Boston reported. Her body was found partially burned a month after she went missing –– and she was only identified in 2011.

Police believe Orsburn was a victim of Australian-born serial killer Christopher Wilder, otherwise dubbed the "Beauty Queen Killer," who has been linked to at least eight reported rapes, murders, and kidnappings early that year, according to the New York Daily News.

Police traced the photos back to a photo developer called Miller Studio in Quincy, Massachusetts, according to CBS. After the photos went public last Wednesday, police have since identified the girls in the photos. Police wanted to see if they could identify the women in the photos in hopes they would have information on Osburn's case, according to CBS.

Turns out, the wallet that contained the portraits belonged to one of the girls in the photos –– who told police that she lost her wallet while on vacation that year. The wallet had, subsequently, turned up close to the crime scene.

It is unclear to investigators whether the killer was in possession of the wallet and left it there -- or if its placement was merely a coincidence, the report said.

The studio has been open since 1948, Shery Percy, who owns Miller Studio, told Inside Edition Digital.



"My family's business has been doing high school portraits for as long as we can remember," added Percy, who took over the business from her father and uncle. “I’m happy that we could help piece the information together.”

RELATED STORIES

The Killing of Velma Nesset: DNA From Cigarette Butt Lead to Arrest in 38-Year-Old Cold Case

What Happened to Annie McCarrick? Investigator Travels to Ireland to Identify Main Suspect in 1993 Cold Case

Stepfather Arrested in Connection to Cold Case Murder of 16-Year-Old Stepdaughter Dilcia Mejia