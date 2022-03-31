Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss condition is at the heart of the slap heard around the world at this year’s Oscars.

She first spoke about living with alopecia four years ago and has been sharing her emotional journey with the condition ever since.

“I was in the shower one day, and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands. And I was like, oh my god, am I going bald?” Pinkett Smith, 50, said.

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles, resulting in bald spots and hair loss. The actress has been open about her battle with the disorder and dealing with hair loss for years. Last summer, Pinkett Smith said she was inspired by her and Smith's daughter Willow Smith to completely shave her head.

Nearly 7 million Americans suffer from alopecia, which can cause embarrassment and shame. Inside Edition spoke to women who say they felt her pain over Chris Rock’s joke.

“I personally have never gotten a G.I. Jane joke, but I’ve gotten bald eagle jokes, crystal ball jokes,” Mia Osbourne said.

Thea Chassin says the joke was inappropriate, but that “violence is never OK for any reason.”

