World of Warcraft Video Game to Go Offline in China Following Dispute Between U.S. Developer, Chinese Partner

News
Warcraft
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:31 AM PST, January 23, 2023

World of Warcraft first released in North America in 2004, but was initially given permission to launch in the notoriously restrictive Chinese gaming market back in 2005 thanks to their partnership with NetEase, according to SKY News.

The popular video game World of Warcraft will go offline in China following a dispute between the game’s American developer and Chinese partner, according to reports.

American developer Blizzard and its local Chinese partner NetEase have been in negotiations since November over renewing their operating contract but have had failed to lead to an agreement, according to The Guardian.

Because of this, World of Warcraft’s Chinese servers will go offline at midnight local time on Tuesday, leaving millions in China unable to play the game, according to SKY News.

World of Warcraft is an online multiplayer role-playing game set in a fantasy medieval world. The popular video game is known for players pulling in hundreds of hours of game time thanks to its addictive nature, according to The Guardian.

Blizzard games have been available in China since 2008 through collaboration with NetEase, because under local law, foreign developers are required to partner with Chinese firms to enter the market, The Guardian reported.

Aside from not being able to come to a financial agreement, a main point in the dispute between the companies included ownership of intellectual property and control of the data of millions of players across China, Bloomberg reported.

NetEase said it never sought to control IP rights in its negotations with Blizzard, whose gaming assets it only used upon mutual agreement, Bloomberg reported.

World of Warcraft first released in North America in 2004, but was initially given permission to launch in the notoriously restrictive Chinese gaming market back in 2005 thanks to their partnership with NetEase, according to SKY News.

Following the negotiations breaking down, NetEase took to China’s social media platform WeChat to release a statement and slam Blizzard.

“It’s as if they were riding a donkey while looking for a horse, proposing a divorce while still engaging with the same partner,” NetEase said in a statement.

Blizzard said it has “several potential partners who share our values” to continue offering its titles in China, according to The Guardian.

The deactivation of its Chinese servers was not “the end” but just a “temporary unhappy suspension," Blizzard said in a statement from The Guardian.

Related Stories

Alaska Man Accused of Killing Baby He Was Trying to Quiet So He Could Play Video Game, Police Say
6-Year-Old Boy Racks Up By Accident $16k on His Mother’s Credit Card While Playing Video Games
Sealed Original Super Mario Brothers Video Game Sells for $114,000
Jazz Musician Patrick Bartley Uses Video Game Music to ImproviseEntertainment

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Paramedics Charged With Murder of Earl Moore, Black Man Killed During Mental Health Episode, Appear in Court
Paramedics Charged With Murder of Earl Moore, Black Man Killed During Mental Health Episode, Appear in Court
1

Paramedics Charged With Murder of Earl Moore, Black Man Killed During Mental Health Episode, Appear in Court

Crime
Idaho Murder Victim Sustained 'Sharp-Force Injuries,' Scene Had 'Substantial Amount of Blood:' Police
Idaho Murder Victim Sustained 'Sharp-Force Injuries,' Scene Had 'Substantial Amount of Blood:' Police
2

Idaho Murder Victim Sustained 'Sharp-Force Injuries,' Scene Had 'Substantial Amount of Blood:' Police

Crime
New Mystery Surrounds Sudden Death of California Public Defender on Wedding Anniversary Trip at Mexican Resort
New Mystery Surrounds Sudden Death of California Public Defender on Wedding Anniversary Trip at Mexican Resort
3

New Mystery Surrounds Sudden Death of California Public Defender on Wedding Anniversary Trip at Mexican Resort

Crime
Murder Suspect Gets Retrial After Letter From Late Wife Warning He Might Hurt Her Is Deemed Inadmissible
Murder Suspect Gets Retrial After Letter From Late Wife Warning He Might Hurt Her Is Deemed Inadmissible
4

Murder Suspect Gets Retrial After Letter From Late Wife Warning He Might Hurt Her Is Deemed Inadmissible

Crime
Man Lost at Sea Rescued by Colombian Navy After 24 Days, Lived Off Ketchup, Seasoning, and Soup
Man Lost at Sea Rescued by Colombian Navy After 24 Days, Lived Off Ketchup, Seasoning, and Soup
5

Man Lost at Sea Rescued by Colombian Navy After 24 Days, Lived Off Ketchup, Seasoning, and Soup

Human Interest
Missing Wife of Murder Suspect Brian Walshe Vouched for Husband in Letter to Judge, Helping Him Avoid Prison
Missing Wife of Murder Suspect Brian Walshe Vouched for Husband in Letter to Judge, Helping Him Avoid Prison
6

Missing Wife of Murder Suspect Brian Walshe Vouched for Husband in Letter to Judge, Helping Him Avoid Prison

Crime