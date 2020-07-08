World's Oldest Conjoined Twins Ronnie and Donnie Galyon Die at 68

The world’s oldest conjoined twins have died at age 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon lived their whole lives face-to-face, joined at the sternum.

They shared a lower digestive tract, but each brother had his own heart, stomach, and legs. They were treated like celebrities in their home of Dayton, Ohio.

Inside Edition was there with the twins when they celebrated their 61st birthday, and also when they attended a Dallas Cowboys football game - a dream come true for both of them.

As children, to pay for medical expenses, the brothers worked in a circus as a sideshow attraction.

For the last 10 years, they lived with their younger brother Jim and his wife Mary. Jim said his brothers died from congestive heart failure.

"To live 68 years conjoined to your brother, that's a legacy in itself," Jim told Inside Edition.

