Would You Own a Hypoallergenic Lap Tortoise?
The affectionate pet may be ideal for allergy sufferers.
After years of living pet-free, Alina Hartounian and her family decided to adopt a captive desert tortoise.
Hartounian lives in Arizona, which runs a captive desert tortoise adoption program.
Hartounian and her family spent hours setting up Dotty the tortoise's habitat in their backyard, digging out rocks and planting flowers.
The tortoise is a lap pet, meaning it is docile and can recognize its own name.
So when Associated Press employee Hartounian and her family decided to adopt a desert tortoise, they learned the adoption is free, but requires an application, including photos and a diagram of the tortoise’s new home.
One thing families should beware of: Like other reptiles, tortoises can carry salmonella. So people, especially kids, should always wash their hands after touching them.
