Would You Own a Hypoallergenic Lap Tortoise?

After years of living pet-free, Alina Hartounian and her family decided to adopt a captive desert tortoise.

Hartounian lives in Arizona, which runs a captive desert tortoise adoption program.

Hartounian and her family spent hours setting up Dotty the tortoise's habitat in their backyard, digging out rocks and planting flowers.

The tortoise is a lap pet, meaning it is docile and can recognize its own name.

The affectionate pet may be ideal for allergy sufferers.

So when Associated Press employee Hartounian and her family decided to adopt a desert tortoise, they learned the adoption is free, but requires an application, including photos and a diagram of the tortoise’s new home.

One thing families should beware of: Like other reptiles, tortoises can carry salmonella. So people, especially kids, should always wash their hands after touching them.

Related Stories