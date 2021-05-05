Yale Elects 1st Muslim Student Body President in School's 320-Year History
For the first time in the school’s history, Yale University will have a Muslim student body president.
Yale University, one of the oldest Ivy Leagues in the country, will have a Muslim student body president for the first time in the school's history.
Bayan Galal, a rising junior, ran on for student body president alongside newly elected vice president Zoe Hsu, the university announced in a statement.
Together, they received more than 56% of the vote.
“As a Muslim woman, I have only been able to accomplish things, so many of the things, that I’ve been able to because of other people who have advocated for me and advocated for people like me," Gala told WFSB.
Galal is a double major in molecular biology and global affairs with a minor in global health studies.
The two women ran on a platform to support "building a healthier Yale."
"We have five central tenets of health – physical health, mental health, community health, academic health and financial health."
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'Crime
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of MillionsThe Issue
Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 ArrestedCrime
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition InvestigatesInvestigative
Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax RefundNews