You Can Own This Village in Maine for $5.5 Million

An entire Maine village has hit the real estate market, which you can call your own for a cool $5.5 million, according to Real Estate by Boston.com.

The town of Pittston, Maine, which has less than 2,700 inhabitants, has a small village inside of it that boasts 19th century architecture and has been in one family for generations.

The area for sale is known as “Tut Hill.” It was created by Kenneth Tuttle in 1967, who acquired most of the structures, including historic properties he relocated and saved from demolition, Real Estate by Boston.com reported.

Over the years, Tuttle and his family have cultivated the area and restored many of the buildings to create the village.

“He heard of houses that were either going to be torn down or burned, you know, for firefighter practice basically — federal-style homes,” his daughter-in-law and real estate agent Anna Boucher, from Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson Realtors, told Boston.com. “And so he got wind of that and ended up moving those houses onto this property.”

“He just restored them in full period detail,” she added.

The Tut’s main home is being sold by Boucher, whose husband is Nathan Tuttle, who happens to be Kenneth Tuttle’s son. Nathan grew up there, and he and his wife have raise their son on the land.

Boucher said the first time she saw the village, it “was just uncanny to me at the time."

“But being in real estate, I had huge ‘heart eyes’ because it was just, you know, unheard of. … To live in a place with this much history and, you know, all these beautiful buildings, and it’s just — it’s really cool. It’s certainly a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” she added.

She said the family are looking to sell the property because they are moving up the road to a 25-acre property, where they are building their own home.

The property for sale has four single-family homes that in total have a combined 20 bedrooms, 12 full baths and four half baths among 35,388 square-feet of indoor space, as well as various one two-family, three apartment and a studio guest house on the 50 acres. There is also a restored antique shop, and a church meeting hall, according to the listing.

There are two shop spaces, a nine-bay garage, a seven-bay garage, and a mechanic’s garage on the land.

The village has been on the market since September 2020 and Boucher says that it can be used as a destination for those looking to get out of big cities.

She added that it could also be good for potential investors to rent out.

Pittson and Tutt Hill are just seven miles south of Augusta, Maine’s capital city.

Since the pandemic, Maine has seen a real estate boom as many have flocked to the Pine Tree State with home prices going up 24.5 percent from last year, according to the Maine Association of Realtors.

Related Stories