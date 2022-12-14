Young Man and Teenage Girl Found Dead in Submerged Car in Florida
A 23-year-old man behind the wheel and a 17-year-old were found dead inside a car by police.
Two Florida residents were found dead in a submerged car after they crashed into a pond.
The deceased were identified as a 23-year-old man, who was behind the wheel, and a 17-year-old named Mara, who was the passenger, according to News 4 Jax.
The crash occurred on Dec. 9 in Nassau County, Florida, when the car drove into a retention pond. Both occupants were found dead inside the car by police, said the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
“Preliminary information shows when the crash occurred and what we think at this time, somewhere between midnight and 2 a.m.,” said Master Sgt. Dylan Brian with the FHP, reported WECT.
The FHP said the crash was reported by a family nearby who found the car after they noticed the fence surrounding the pond was damaged, reported WECT.
At a vigil held for Mara on Dec. 11, loved ones shared their memories of her.
“She worked six days a week. She worked hard. She was a great friend,” Mara’s aunt, Cheyenne Leggett said, according to News 4 Jax. “She had her life figured out before she even had to start doing any of it. I’m really proud of her.”
The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the incident, reported News 4 Jax.
