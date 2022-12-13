Where is 15-year-old Emilee Dubes? The Ashton, Missouri, girl hasn’t been seen since Dec. 4, and her family is making an impassioned plea on social media calling for her safe return.

“We wanted to get a message out there just in case she is somewhere she is ablre to leave wherever she’s at and come home,” a family member said in a Facebook video. “We love you, you are not in trouble. All we want is for you to come home. You are not in any trouble, please just come home.”

Meanwhile, the hashtag #BringEmileeHomeSafe is flooded with Facebook posts from her cousins, aunts, parents and grandparents, sharing photos, videos and memories of the teenager, hoping the attention will lead to her safe return.

“She left and took nothing, not her phone, not a jacket, nothing,” the family member said in the Facebook video. “She is a 15-year-old child and she needs to be brought home safe.”

Authorities from the Fulton Police Department and the Morrison Police Department in Illinois “are actively following some leads at this time,” according to a Facebook post. She is believed to have contacted individuals from that area, authorities said.

While initial updates from missing persons nonprofits and authorities initially stated that her family believes she is being held captive against her will, Ashland Police Sgt. Andrew Worrall told KOMU that they “have not received credible information that the juvenile was taken against her will, is being held against her will, or that she is in danger.”

The family is now offering a $2,000 reward for her safe return.

The family is asking anyone with more information on her whereabouts to call the Ashland Police Department at (573) 442 6131, or dial 911 if you see her.

