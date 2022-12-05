Tennessee Man Arrested in Murder of Missing Girlfriend After Body Is Found, Police Say

Crime
Jasmine Pace
Facebook/Jasmine Pace
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:38 AM PST, December 5, 2022

Jasmine “Jazzy'' Pace, 22, had been reported as missing by her family since Nov. 22. She was found dead by police on Dec. 1.

The body of a Tennessee woman who vanished in November was found on Thursday in what investigators have said was a murder allegedly carried out by her boyfriend, according to News 9

The family of Jasmine “Jazzy” Pace, 22, said she had been missing since Nov. 22, according to police.

“For everyone who has been following along and offered so much support and help on this case. The outpouring of true love and support from the community this past week has meant more than I can explain,” Pace's mother, Catrina Pace, said in a Facebook post

New evidence obtained by investigators on Nov. 27 led them to reclassify the case from a missing person investigation to a homicide investigation, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp told reporters. 

Pace was last seen leaving her mother's home and then police believe she went to the apartment of her boyfriend, Jason Chen to possibly seek comfort after a recent death in her family, reported Local 3 News

Chen, 22, who was last believed to have seen Pace alive, was arrested on Nov. 29 after police obtained a search warrant for his residence.

He became the primary suspect due to evidence found in the residence, Wamp said.

An investigator on Pace’s case said that Chen and Pace had a romantic relationship in the months prior to her disappearance and that Pace’s last known location was Chen’s apartment.

Chen is currently in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center and has been charged with criminal homicide, according to online court records

