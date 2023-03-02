Zac Stacy Behind Bars: Ex Whose Brutal Beating at the Hands of NFL Star Landed Him in Jail Wants Him Released

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:51 PM PST, March 2, 2023

"No one wants to put their son's father in jail," Kristen Evans says. She then explains that she very much believes her husband should face repercussions in light of his actions, but she thinks that jail is a useless punishment in this instance.

It is a former football star out of control.

New York Jets running back Zac Stacy, 31, is seen on video chasing after his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans as she tries to flee from him in her car.

When she refuses to open the door the 260-pound NFL star picks up a trash bin and hurls it at the car.

Later, he rips a windshield wiper off the vehicle.

"It was an argument about rent money," Evans tells Inside Edition.

She sat down to talk about her ex now that Stacy has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Another brutal incident was also captured on video, and showed Stacy picking up Evans and then hurling her into a TV like a rag doll.

The abuse does not stop there, and it is all happening while the couple's 5-month-old son looks on, watching as his mother begs Stacy to stop.

Evans now says that she does not want her ex in jail.

"No one wants to put their son's father in jail," she says.

Evans then explains that she very much believes her husband should face repercussions in light of his actions, but she thinks that jail is a useless punishment in this instance.

"It's not that I don't believe that he acted in a way that deserved jail time," she explains. "It's that I feel that jail does not offer the resources that people with mental health, that are in a mental health crisis, need."

She adds: "He would have more benefit from mental health services."

Evans' attorney, Thomas Feiter, tells Inside Edition that authorities would likely have ignored this case completely without the disturbing videos of the abuse.

"Thank God we had them here and Kristen was able to get some level of justice," Feiter tells Inside Edition.

Stacy meanwhile started his six-month jail term on Monday.

