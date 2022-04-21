He's not going anywhere, thank you very much.

On New York City's trendy Upper West Side, a lone tenant who won't budge is holding up a $70 million luxury condo development.

Nejat Ozsu says he and his dog have nowhere else to go.

He and his lawyer, Adam Leitman Bailey, say the building's landlord is using "bullying tactics" to force him out, including running an industrial air fan outside his apartment.

"The only purpose is to make noise to bother him," the attorney told Inside Edition.Ozsu's one-bedroom penthouse apartment has a deck with a wonderful view and rents for $3,350 per month, which is relative cheap for the neighborhood.

The owners offered him $30,000 to clear out.

"That sounds like a pretty generous offer," Inside Edition's Les Trent told the tenant and his attorney.

"No, it's not a generous offer," Bailey replied.

"You know, people are looking at this story and many of them are going to go, 'He's just holding out for a big payday,'" Trent said to the tenant.

"No, it's not a generous offer," Bailey replied.

"You know, people are looking at this story and many of them are going to go, 'He's just holding out for a big payday,'" Trent said to the tenant.

"I don't have a place to go," Ozsu responded.

The landlord told Inside Edition that the tenant's occupancy is unlawful and that he is looking for a large payout.

Related Stories