It was like any other night shift for Elizabeth Grisby, 39, until her worst nightmare happened. Grisby was delivering food for the app, DoorDash, in Georgia when she noticed that her truck was being driven away with her daughter in the backseat, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

"I was just thinking I'm doing a normal delivery and next thing I know, I see my truck driving down the street,” she told the paper.

Grisby said she saw a teenager jump into the vehicle and take off with her baby.

Hours later, a 14-year-old suspect was in custody, but there was still no sign of her baby girl, according to reports.

Until nearly 13 hours later, heroes Donnie Howell and Michael Thomas heard the child's cries from the front porch of a home as they were driving through a neighborhood nearly an hour away from where Grisby was making her delivery, Dekalb County police said in a press release.

"My window was down, no music was playing, I got about right there to the corner and she was screaming," Howell said about the abandoned baby. “I knew when she screamed I just felt like God was telling me that was her, so I stormed up to the porch and I seen her crying and then once I got close enough to where she knew she was safe, like the tears was just gone.”

The men drove an hour to return the baby safely back to her mother. It was a joyous moment when Grisby was reunited with her daughter.

"It felt like I gave birth again. [Like it was] the first time I have ever seen her. I was just happy," she said.

The truck was also located. The 14-year-old suspect was charged with kidnapping and theft by taking a motor vehicle, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported. He will bee tried as an adult but is being held at a child detention center, according to CBS 2.

Police also said that the DoorDash order "appeared to be fake" but say there is just one main suspect at this time. It is unclear at this time who made the fake order.

In a statement from the delivery company, a DoorDash spokesperson said they cooperated with authorities to help the investigation and are "relieved" Grisby has been reunited with her daughter. The company says they are "devastated" by the act.

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $30,000 to support day care, living expenses and repairs to Grisby's truck.

"I have never felt so much support in my life," Grisby told reporters. She urges all delivery drivers to make sure they lock their doors and stay aware of their surroundings.

As far as forgiveness goes, all Grisby hopes is that the alleged kidnapper gets the help he "really needs."

