Utah Woman Was Kidnapped and Killed Because She 'Knew Too Much,' Police Say

A Utah woman was abducted from her home and killed in broad daylight earlier this month because her assailants thought she was the reason one of their accomplices in another crime was sent to prison, police said. The body of 25-year-old Conzuelo "Nicole" Solorio-Romero has not been found, but investigators said they have evidence to support she was shot, the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said in a statement.

Orlando Eseisa Tobar, 29, and Jorge Rafael Medina Reyes, 21, were arrested and charged Tuesday with kidnapping and murdering Romero on Feb. 6, police said. Police believe the woman was "forcibly taken" from her home around 2:30 p.m. to another residence in West Valley City, where she was likely shot.

Investigators say that Romero's body was then taken to a second location in a white pickup truck with a snowplow on the front. The truck and a gun matching the type that would fire the type of bullet recovered from the scene were both recovered by police.

Police say they found surveillance video of the truck they believe was driven by suspects at the time of the kidnapping.

Solorio-Romero apparently sent a video message to a friend the day she was kidnapped, claiming two men with guns were forcing her to leave her home, according to charging documents filed Tuesday that were obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune. Witnesses also reported seeing a woman forced into a car and video footage captured a man, later identified as Tobar, forcing her into the vehicle, according to the report.

She was taken to another apartment where, according to witnesses who were inside at the time, Tobar was holding a knife against her neck, the newspaper reported.

Reyes was then allegedly instructed by Tobar to stand behind the victim, while he held onto her and asked questions about what she told police about their friend who was arrested.

Witnesses said that Romero denied any allegations. But Tobar said "she knew too much" and wouldn't leave the home, the Tribune reported.

Reyes then allegedly shot the woman in the back of her head, according to the Tribune. At that point, witnesses left the apartment and, from outside, heard a second gunshot.

A third person, who police are looking for, helped dispose of her body, which was wrapped in plastic, according to police.

The two men are being held without bond at the Salt Lake City Adult Detention Center. Neither suspect has entered a plea, according to reports. Police are anticipating more arrests to follow.

