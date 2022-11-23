A Connecticut woman finished a 5K at 100 years old and took home the medal for winning in her age group, 80 plus.

Marion “Mic” Roberts completed her first 5K at 99 years old when she ran in last year's Haddam Neck Fair 5K and finished in 56 minutes, according to the Hartford Courant.

The century-old runner was back at the races this past September, only a week after celebrating her 100th birthday, Hartford Courant reported.

At the most recent Haddam Neck Fair 5K, Mic competed alongside her son, Chuck, and his wife, Donna. They completed this year's race in an hour and 31 seconds, according to Hartford Courant.

"She does walk two or three miles a day so doing a 5K isn’t that big a deal," said Chuck, FOX 61 reported.

Don’t let her age fool you though — she was the one leading her family to the finish.

“She’s leading the way here," Donna said, according to FOX 61. "She’ll lead us and we just follow and that just says it all.”

Despite life's hardships, such as losing loved ones, catching COVID-19, and breaking her pelvis, Mic still is happy and healthy.

“She’s a happy person, she says it’s not a big deal but I think most people say, well, to live to 100 is one thing but to live to 100 and be this active and enjoying life and still being engaging is a wonderful thing," Chuck told FOX 61.

