World’s Tallest Woman Takes 1st Flight From Istanbul to San Francisco

One world record holder is now living out one of her dreams by traveling the world.

Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey is certified by Guinness World Records as the tallest living woman.

Her stature of more than seven feet is a result of Weaver Syndrome, which causes rapid growth and can start before birth.

She says she has always wanted to experience other cultures, but she also has scoliosis and the condition has prevented her from traveling long distances.

Gegli relies on a wheelchair to get around, but she can only sit for two hours.

She has to rest lying down, which has kept her from getting on a plane, but Turkish Airlines helped make her first flight possible in September.

They installed a stretcher on one of their planes to accommodate Gelgi on a flight from Istanbul to San Francisco.

Gelgi says she hopes this is the first flight of many she will take in the future.

