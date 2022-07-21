Man Gets His Lost Luggage Back Nearly 3 Weeks Later Amid Air Travel Nightmare

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:15 PM PDT, July 21, 2022

Another couple were able to track their lost luggage thanks to Apple AirTags they put inside them.

An uptick in air travel, staffing shortages and strikes around the world have all led to mountains of misplaced bags by airlines. So, what's it like when your luggage finally comes home after 19 long days?  

Inside Edition was there as one traveler and his lost suitcase were reunited.

Grant Whitson had been waiting for his bag since July 1, when he returned home from Paris and his luggage didn’t make it.

“I was told that it'd probably show up within the next couple days,” Whitson said.

Not even close! Grant’s suitcase was trapped in what's being dubbed "airmageddon" — tens of thousands of pieces of stranded luggage all over the world due to staffing shortages and strikes.

Finally, the bag arrived at his home in Bakersfield, California.

Matt Mueller and his fiancée, Bekah, are also caught up in airmageddon.

They flew to Europe on June 30 to embark on a 7-day Mediterranean cruise, but their three checked bags didn't make it to the ship. They were able to track the bags' whereabouts thanks to Apple AirTags they put in them.

“It was nice to know that our baggage wasn't technically, truly lost, but at the same time, it was confusing the path that some of our luggage had taken, Mueller said.

One bag spent seven days in Paris. Then it was flown to Barcelona, where it stayed for 30 minutes. Then, for some inexplicable reason, it was sent back to Paris, where it stayed a week. Then it was off to Los Angeles, but just for two hours, before flying back to Paris. 

Finally, it arrived back to its final destination in Los Angeles.

“My fiancée said, never checking a bag ever again,” Mueller said.

The couple is still waiting for one of their bags, which, according to its AirTag, is still in Barcelona.

