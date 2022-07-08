Woman's Luggage Is Ripped to Shreds After Mishap on Airport Tarmac

After flying Delta Airlines from Fort Myers to Salt Lake City, Emilie Hofferber found the suitcase she checked and everything in it totally destroyed. She later learned it had gotten stuck under a wheel and was dragged across the hot tarmac.

Can you imagine landing at the airport and finding your luggage looking like it's gone through a paper shredder?

That’s exactly what happened to photographer Emilie Hofferber after flying Delta Airlines from Fort Myers to Salt Lake City. When she landed, she found her suitcase and everything in it totally destroyed.

“I just immediately started crying out of stress, because I was like, I didn’t even know what happened,” Hofferber said.

She tweeted photos of her travel nightmare, and the social media reaction was priceless.

“Was it handled by a T-rex?” one person commented. 

“Did they throw it in the turbines while the plane was in the air???” another said.

An airline employee told Hofferber what actually happened was that her bag had fallen off the luggage cart, became stuck under a wheel and was dragged across the hot tarmac.

Hofferber says that Delta Airlines started a claim at the airport and said Wednesday somebody would reach out and call her, however she says she is still trying to reach someone at the airline.

Joey Diamond of Savinar Luggage in Los Angeles recommends ballistic nylon, which is tear-resistant.

“It’s super strong,” Diamond said.

He also recommends flexible polycarbonate luggage, which is impact resistant. He says investing in the right luggage can help keep your valuables from getting destroyed.

“Delta sincerely apologizes to this customer for the damage to her luggage and its contents. Delta teams have been in contact with the customer to offer compensation for this rare occurrence," a Delta spokesperson said.

