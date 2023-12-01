An 11-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree murder two weeks after a Louisiana man was found shot to death inside an Iberia Parish home, authorities said.

Kameran Bedsole, 36, was found dead on Nov. 14 by sheriff's deputies who responded to a call reporting a body inside a house, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Bedsole had several gunshot wounds and investigators opened a murder investigation, authorities said.

On Wednesday, officials announced they had made an arrest in the case.

“The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11-year-old female juvenile, formerly residing in Iberia Parish, as a suspect in the murder of Kameran Bedsole,” deputies said in the news release.

The child was not identified because of her age. She is now being held at a juvenile detention facility, deputies said.

Her relationship to the dead man was not released. Authorities said they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.

No further information was released by investigators.