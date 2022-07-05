11-Year-Old Indiana Boy Dies After Fireworks Accident

Human Interest
Young boy smiling in photo
Facebook
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:11 PM PDT, July 5, 2022

Following an incident with fireworks, a young boy died on the way to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

An Indiana boy died from serious injuries following a "fireworks incident," according to a statement released by the Indiana State Police.

Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died late Sunday night while being transported to a hospital in Evansville, according to the statement.

Kyrra McMichael, the young boy’s mother, told the Courier & Press the child was playing with fireworks.

The Indiana State Police, Mount Vernon Police, and Posey County Coroner's office are investigating the death. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, according to the statement. 

No official details have been released about the incident.

“He's every parent's dream of a boy," the child’s mother told the outlet. 

"And because boys are boys, they play with fireworks (and) he is gone. In the blink of an eye. Literally."

