11-Year-Old New Jersey Boy Vows to Surf for 1,000 Days Straight to Raise Money for the Homeless

Neither low temperatures nor cold water will deter a New Jersey 11-year-old who is on a mission to inspire others to help those who are less fortunate.

Carter Doorley has pledged to surf for 1,000 consecutive days at the New Jersey Shore to help his community.

Carter started collecting money from donors and has already made contributions to local homeless shelters and other non-profits.

"If you look at Atlantic City, a lotta people have lost their job and were put on the streets. So I wanna try to help them and give back," he told CBS News.

He said he started out wanting to raise $1 for every wave he surfed.

"So I thought I was gonna make $30, around $50," he said. "I ended up making around $300."

At 11, he already wants to set an example and encourage others to do their part to help someone less fortunate. Carter has already marked his 600th day of surfing and is well on his way to 1,000, by which time he hopes many more people will have been helped by his cause.

“It will show that there's very, like, good people in the world still helping, giving back to their community, too," he said.

