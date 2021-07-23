Unknown Good Samaritan Helps Florida Officers Rescue Woman in Car Submerged in River
Luckily, the driver is now breathing on her own and is in stable condition, according to police.
A caring citizen helped police save a life after a car plunged into murky waters. A 911 caller told dispatchers a car “flipped over two or three times” before crashing into Florida’s Indian River.
Melbourne Police officers arrived ready to help, but there was already a compassionate person there holding the head of an unconscious woman out of the water.
Officers Peter Dolci and Luke Drummer carried the driver onto dry land and began CPR and lifesaving maneuvers until paramedics arrived. She had no pulse and wasn’t breathing, according to police.
Melbourne Police say the driver is now breathing on her own and is in stable condition.
Dolci and Drummer are being hailed as heroes, along with the unknown Good Samaritan who went out of his way to help a stranger.
