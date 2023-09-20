12-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Death of 2-Year-Old at Maryland Home, Authorities Say
A 12-year-old is in custody after being charged with assault and murder in the death a 2-year-old at their Maryland home, investigators said.
A 12-year-old child in Maryland has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a toddler in their home, authorities said.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that the 12-year-old had been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the case.
Authorities said they responded Saturday to reports of a child not breathing at a home in Salisbury, on the Delmarva Peninsula. A 2-year-old was pronounced dead inside the house on Jack Drive, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Detectives from the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, which is a law enforcement unit staffed by law enforcement officers and social services workers, interviewed caregivers at the home. That led to the child's arrest, according to the sheriff's department.
The child was transported to the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center, and is being held there, authorities said.
Few details were released by investigators, including whether the children are related, how the toddler died, and whether the children were living with their parents.
Inside Edition Digital reached out for comment Wednesday to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, but has not heard back.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center at 410-713-3900.
