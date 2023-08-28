A ruling last week that allows for a teenage murder suspect to attend college classes in person ahead of her trial is causing outrage.

Alexee Trevizo, 19, will be able to attend New Mexico State University, a judge ruled last week during a motions hearing.

The news that the woman accused of murdering her newborn would be on campus did not sit well with some, and a Change.org petition asking the school to reconsider her admission already garnered close to 15,000 signatures.

Trevizo is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence after prosecutors say she delivered a healthy newborn son in the bathroom of a New Mexico hospital and then stuffed the infant's body in a trash can.

She has yet to enter a plea in the case but in body camera footage taken soon after she gave birth she can be seen speaking with police and claiming that the baby was stillborn.

Trevizo was allowed to go home and continue with her school year until the autopsy report came back, which showed that the child had air in his lungs and that there was evidence of a hemorrhage consistent with hypoxia.

That finding is inconsistent with the claim Trevizo allegedly made to hospital staff when she said the baby was not breathing.

She was arrested on May 10 and charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors fought against pretrial release, but the judge allowed it. Trevizo attended prom and had planned to walk in her high school graduation while awaiting trial for murder, until the school asked that she not attend the ceremony.

She also spent her summer in Texas with her grandparents after the judge agreed to modify the conditions of her pretrial release back in May, court records show.

Trevizo got yet another modification of her release last week when the judge ruled she could attend NMSU. At that same hearing, the judge also agreed to let Trevizo speak with the father of the child, Devyn Fierro.

Fierro is not charged with any crime, and he and Trevizo will not be allowed to speak about the case, the judge said at the hearing.

The Change.org petition appeared online just a few days after the hearing.

"We, concerned citizens of New Mexico, call upon the authorities and educational institutions to take immediate action to prevent Alexee Trevizo from pursuing a career in nursing or social work or any field of education, " reads the petition.

Trevizo is not pursuing a career in either nursing or social work at this time, and the author of the petition is Evelyn Grasiano, a 26-year-old who lives in Bellflower, California.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Grasiano but she did not respond to a request for comment.

"By denying Alexee Trevizo entry into New Mexico State University (NMSU) or any other educational institution within our state, we can prioritize both public safety and ethical standards," writes Grasiano.

She then lays out three specific ways she believes that school can remedy this situation:

Reconsider admission to Alexee Trevizo

Implement stricter background checks and screening processes for individuals seeking entry into these professions, ensuring the safety of vulnerable populations.

Collaborate with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that individuals charged with violent crimes against children are not permitted to careers.

It is unclear if Trevizo is already attending classes or will wait until later this year. The semester started Aug. 16, but NMSU also offers students the chance to do a mini-semester, which would begin in early October.

The trial date is now scheduled for August of next year, and it is not the only legal proceeding in the works.

Trevizo's lawyer Gary Mitchell also filed a wrongful death lawsuit earlier this month on behalf of his client's deceased son against Artesia General Hospital. Among the many allegations made by Mitchell in that lawsuit is the claim that the hospital staff received the results alerting them to Trevizo's positive pregnancy test approximately 40 minutes before she gave birth on a toilet.

A spokesperson for the hospital would not comment on pending litigation and Mitchell did not respond to a request for comment. He previously told Inside Edition that his client is innocent of all crimes and never realized she was pregnant until she started giving birth in the hospital on the morning of Jan. 27.