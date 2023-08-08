The New Mexico teenager accused of murdering her newborn just moments after giving birth took a prescription weight-loss drug while pregnant, according to a toxicology report obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

High school cheerleader Alexee Trevizo, 19, had phentermine in her system, according to Baby John Doe's toxicology report.

The drug is designed to help "obese" and "overweight" people "who haven't been able to lose enough weight with diet and exercise alone to improve their health," says the Mayo Clinic, which classifies the drug as a "prescription medicine used to lessen appetite."

The Mayo Clinic also notes that it "is approved for use for up to 12 weeks," and "isn't for people who are pregnant."

It is unclear when Trevizo took phentermine, if or when it had been prescribed to her, and how long she had been using the drug.

Trevizo's attorney did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's multiple requests for comment on the details of the autopsy and toxicology reports.

The toxicology report also showed that morphine was present, which Trevizo had been receiving a drip of for an hour before leaving her hospital bed to use the bathroom down the hallway, where she delivered Baby John Doe.

The report notes that the amount of morphine and phentermine "are consistent with maternal consumption and placental transfer to the baby."

These substances did not contribute to the death of the newborn, according to the autopsy report, which lists entrapment as the cause of death and homicide as the manner of death.

Trevizo arrived at Artesia General Hospital complaining of severe back pain in the early morning hours of Jan. 27.

Tests were run by hospital staff, who came to discover that Trevizo was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Those results had allegedly not yet been shared with Trevizo when she told a nurse she had to use the bathroom.

A timeline of that bathroom trip is included in the arrest affidavit, which states that Trevizo first entered the bathroom at 1:39 a.m. and remained there for 20 minutes, leaving only when hospital staff threatened to open the door.

Then, as staff started treating Trevizo once again, a member of the cleaning crew was called in to the bathroom.

"A housekeeper was called to clean the large amount of blood inside the restroom. The housekeeper cleaned up the blood first and then went to take the trash can bag out of the trash can and found it to be much heavier than usual," reads the arrest affidavit. "The housekeeper said she looked through the trash can and found a tied-up trash can bag underneath other trash."

The housekeeper then saw what she thought to be a baby, and immediately called in two nurses, according to the affidavit.

Once confronted with this information, Trevizo said that child had been stillborn, authorities said.

Trevizo was allowed to go home and continue with her school year until the autopsy report came back showing that the child had air in his lungs and that there was evidence of a hemorrhage consistent with hypoxia.

That finding is inconsistent with the claim Trevizo allegedly made to hospital staff when she said the baby was not breathing.

She was arrested on May 10 and charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors fought against pretrial release, but the judge allowed it. Trevizo attended prom and had planned to walk in her high school graduation while awaiting trial for murder, until the school asked that she not attend the ceremony.

She is believed to be in Texas for the summer with her grandparents before her trial starts next year.

Trevizo's lawyer previously told Inside Edition Digital that she is innocent of all crimes and that she didn't realize she was pregnant until she started giving birth in the hospital on the morning of Jan. 27.

Court TV first reported on the details of the toxicology report.