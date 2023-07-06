Newly uncovered footage shows the New Mexico teen charged with murdering her baby just weeks before she gave birth.

Alexee Trevizo says that she did not know she was pregnant and that she thought she had been experiencing back pain when she went into labor in January.

Police allege that Trevizo gave birth to a living baby boy in a hospital bathroom and then put the baby in the trash.

The newly uncovered video is from a basketball game at Artesia High School weeks before Trevizo went into labor.

"She thought she wasn't pregnant because she was still having her monthly cycle," defense attorney Gary Mitchell tells Inside Edition. "And that's a big issue."

When asked about Trevizo's stomach size, he says, "I don't make a judgement on that and I can't make a judgement on that."

When asked what he would say to those who do not believe his client could have been unaware of her pregnancy, Mitchell defended his client.

"They can say whatever they damn well like," says Mitchell. "Wait until I get them in a courtroom and hear all the rest of the facts. It's a whole different world."