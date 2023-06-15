New body camera and hospital footage show the moments before and after a New Mexico teen allegedly put her baby in a trash can after giving birth in the hospital's bathroom, according to authorities.

Alexee Trevizo, 19, went to the hospital on Jan. 27 with complaints of lower back pain, officials said. While there, hospital staff discovered she was pregnant through lab tests. Trevizo went to the bathroom and the hospital staff reportedly heard the toilet flush multiple times for the 20 to 30 minutes she was in there, according to bodycam footage obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

“She said ‘Yeah I’m fine, I’m just having a hard time going to the bathroom,’ is what she replied. I was like ‘OK, push the call light if she needed anything,’” a hospital staff member told police, footage shows.

When staff finally were able to get Trevizo out of the bathroom, the staff found it covered in blood.

Hospital surveillance footage obtained by KOB 4 showed Trevizo leaving the bathroom and hospital staff seeing the blood, calling for housekeeping to come clean and finding a baby in the bathroom trash. It also shows staff comforting each other after finding the baby boy, who could not be saved.

“When I picked [the trash bag] up, that’s when I noticed it even more because I saw black and purple but once I picked it up, the bag suctioned to his face,” a staff member told police.

The baby had died in what the medical examiner ruled a homicide. Trevizo was arrested May 10 and charged with willful and deliberate first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. She was released from prison on a $100,000 bond on May 16, according to Law & Crime.

Though she was released prior to her graduation, her attorney told Law & Crime that she was asked by her high school not to attend the ceremony.

“They’re not going to allow her to go to her graduation because of the controversy in the community. And they just don’t want to have any chaos. She’s agreeable to that,” her lawyer, Gary Mitchell, told Law & Crime.

As part of her release, Trevizo is required to attend counseling. She was not ordered to wear an ankle monitor and is not under house arrest, according to KOAT.

Trevizo has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including murder. Mitchell told Law & Crime that he is confident that he will be able to show the jury that Trevizo is innocent and was failed by the hospital, and ended up giving birth alone without help. “This is a situation in which the hospital failed her. The nurses and doctors failed her. The medical investigators failed her,” he told the outlet.

Mitchell also said that she was not told by the hospital workers that she was pregnant before she went to the bathroom.

