A group of dumpster divers are being hailed as heroes after they rescued a baby who was abandoned in a trash bag.

It happened on a cold day in Hobbs, New Mexico. A teen mom was spotted on surveillance camera driving up to the dumpster. In the backseat was her baby stuffed into the bag. Then, you can see her toss the bag into the dumpster, before driving off.

Later that night, that same surveillance camera captured a miracle as three dumpster divers scavenging for goods suddenly heard what they thought was a cat.

They retrieved the bag and miraculously, the baby was still alive.

One of the dumpster divers, April Nutall, took charge and cradled the baby while they called for help.

“She could have took him to a hospital, took him to a church, took him somewhere. Other than throwing him away like a piece of trash,” Nutall said.

The suspect was quickly tracked down and identified as 18-year-old Alexia Avila, who now faces attempted murder and child abuse charges. She has pleaded not guilty.

Avila reportedly delivered the baby earlier that day in the bathroom at home.

The baby has now been named Saul. His 16-year-old father says he had no idea his ex-girlfriend was pregnant and is trying to get custody of the boy.

Related Stories