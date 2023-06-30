The boyfriend of accused murderer Alexee Trevizo spoke with a New Mexico police officer just two hours after his newborn son was legally declared dead, according to police body camera footage obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Devyn Fierro, the boyfriend, and his mother, Melanie, joined Trevizo's mother, Rosa, and stepfather at the hospital shortly after a cleaning lady discovered the body of a newborn baby boy disposed in a bathroom trash can, according to an arrest affidavit.

At 4:19 a.m., the group was briefly questioned by a police officer from the Artesia Police Department, the footage showed.

In the 12 minutes of body camera footage obtained by Inside Edition Digital, no one is asked if they knew that Trevizo was pregnant before she gave birth at the hospital that night. Her mother does however volunteer that she was not aware that her daughter was pregnant .

Fierro sits quietly next to his mother the entire time, only speaking to answer a few questions from the officer, the footage shows.

He informs the officer that he and Trevizo had been dating for "almost two years," and briefly discusses some of the pain he says she had been experiencing in recent months.

Fierro says that the last time Trevizo complained about pain was the previous night, just a few hours before arriving at the hospital.

"Today, or I mean yesterday, she said it's really bad, her back," Fierro says. "Last night we were on the phone together and she said her hips were hurting bad. And I asked if anything else is hurting and she just said: 'everything.'"

Rosa then tells that officer that her daughter has long had back and hip pain sine she was an infant.

The officer also asks Fierro at one point: "So I'm not trying to be rude here, but you more than likely will be the father?"

That questions causes both Rosa and Melanie to laugh, while Fierro just solemnly nods and confirms that he is the father.

Rosa then breaks down in tears just 30 seconds later when the officer briefly discusses afterlife care.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 27, Trevizo arrived at Artesia General Hospital complaining of severe back pain.

Tests were run by hospital staff, who came to discover that Trevizo was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Those results had not yet been shared with Trevizo when she told a nurse she had to use the bathroom.

A timeline of that bathroom trip is included in the arrest affidavit, which states that Trevizo first entered the bathroom at 1:39 a.m. and remained there for 20 minutes, leaving only when hospital staff threatened to open the door.

Then, as staff started treating Trevizo, a member of the cleaning crew was called in to the bathroom.

"A housekeeper was called to clean the large amount of blood inside the restroom. The housekeeper cleaned up the blood first and then went to take the trash can bag out of the trash can and found it to be much heavier than usual," reads the arrest affidavit. "The housekeeper said she looked through the trash can and found a tied-up trash can bag underneath other trash."

The housekeeper then saw what she thought to be a baby, and immediately called in two nurses, according to the affidavit.

Once confronted with this information, Trevizo said that child had been stillborn, authorities allege.

Trevizo was allowed to go home and continue with her school year until an autopsy came back showing that the child had air in his lungs and that there was evidence of a hemorrhage that is consistent with hypoxia, according to the arrest affidavit. That finding is inconsistent with the claim Trevizo made to hospital staff when she said the baby was not breathing.

She was arrested on May 10 and charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors fought against pretrial release, but the judge allowed it. Trevizo had planned to walk in her high school graduation two weeks ago while awaiting trial for murder, until the school asked that she not attend.

She obliged and is believed to be in Texas for the summer with her grandparents before her trial starts next year.

Fierro, who went with Trevizo to prom, attended his graduation.

A lawyer for Trevizo previously told Inside Edition that she is innocent of all crimes and never realized she was pregnant until she started giving birth in the hospital on the morning of Jan. 27.

Trevizo, who is due to appear in court in September, has yet to enter a plea,.

\Fierro has not been charged with any crimes.