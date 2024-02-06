A 60-year-old grandfather died after being shot on a public bus during an argument "over the victim’s leg blocking the aisle," Denver police announced Saturday.

The shooter is allegedly a 13-year-old boy who was arrested on Feb. 1, five days after the Jan. 27 confrontation, police said.

The boy, who has not been identified because of his age, is expected to be formally charged with murder this week, a spokesman for the Denver District Attorney's Office told Inside Edition Digital Tuesday. He will initially be charged as a juvenile, the spokesman said.

Richard Sanchez died after being transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said. Another person was injured during the shooting, but did not require medical treatment, police said.

Denver officers responded at about 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 27 to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue, authorities said.

The site was just a few blocks from Sanchez's home.

"Through the extensive investigation, detectives identified the suspect to be a 13-year-old male who was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon, February 1, 2024 and is currently being held for Investigation of first-degree murder, police said in a statment posted on the department's Facebook account.