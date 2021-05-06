A 13-year-old Pennsylvania teen that had been missing since October was found dead with a gunshot to her mouth, officials said. Now her family wants answers in her death. And, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Alezuana Carter, known by friends and family as Libby, had reportedly run away from her parents several times before her October disappearance, People reported.

Police say Libby was reported missing in November 2020, and was last seen the morning of Oct. 12, near the 7100 block of Theodore Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

For six months, police searched for the missing teen and on April 18, Carter's body was found in a North Philadelphia apartment with a gunshot to the face. She has pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Philadelphia police department, Fox29 News reported.

She wasn’t identified until May 1, the news station reported.

Carter’s mother, Trisha, described her daughter as a “strong girl,” Fox29 reported, who "didn't deserve this."

"We all tried to look for her and keep her safe. Everyday, we were looking out for this child," Trisha said.

Police said the potential suspect in the crime was wearing a red shirt over a black long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt and red pants with white stripes down the legs, People reported.

On Tuesday, family and friends held a vigil releasing orange balloons in honor of the young girl who lost her life to gun violence.

During the vigil that was posted on Facebook a family friend expressed grief over her death and sent prayers to the family.

“My heart aches! One of my babies trafficked and murdered at 13! Doesn’t make sense. When our black and brown babies go missing.... where is the help?????? Please keep her family n prayer .... and mention her by name! Alezauna! Missiha Roberts and Tricia Carter.... I luv u guys!

At the vigil, an older cousin of Carter said that his cousin liked TikTok and dancing and was a “kind person who didn’t deserve to be harmed."

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-546-TIPS.

