A 15-year-old Michigan teen has been charged as an adult with murder after he allegedly shot a local political activist in the head, prosecutors said. The boy opened fire after asking the man for $1 and being rebuffed, police said.

Lamar Patrick Kemp was charged earlier this week with murder, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm, according to court records.

The shooting occured Sunday as Theodore "Ted" Lawson, 63, was canvassing residents in Lansing on behalf of a Democratic city council candidate, authorities said.

Lawson was a well-known political figure in Lansing and was a local Democratic Party worker, according to local reports.

“While Mr. Kemp is 15 years old, the decision to charge him as an adult was made after careful consideration of the nature of this offense and Mr. Kemp’s previous interactions with our court system," said Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this year we have experienced a number of youthful offenders illegally carrying guns and engaging in both fatal and non-fatal gun violence throughout Ingham County,” Dewane said.

The shooting apparently had no connection to the victim's political work, authorities said.

During Kemp's arraignment Wednesday, Dewane told the court that surveillance video showed the teen asking Dewane for $1 and being refused, according to local reports.

Lansing police said they were able to identify Kemp from surveillance camera footage of the area. Kemp was accompanied by two other teens, police said.

After being questioned by investigators, the two other teens allegedly identified Kemp as the shooter and said they did not know Kemp was going to open fire when he approached Lawson, authorities said.

Kemp denied shooting Lawson when questioned by investigators, police said.

The teen has not entered a plea, according to court records, which showed no attorney of record. His next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

At his arraignment, Kemp was ordered transferred to adult custody at the Ingraham County Jail, according to local reports.