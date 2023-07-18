A Texas couple has been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping after an 18-year-old girl said she was kidnapped and tied to a bed, where she was sexually assaulted by them for a month, authorities said.

Jose Reyes, 31, and Jaqueline Macias, 29, were arrested Sunday night after the teen escaped from a suburban home in Harris County and banged on neighbors' doors until a resident called 911, authorities said.

"Upon arriving, deputies met with an 18-year-old female who reported that she had been held against her will in a home nearby for approximately 1 month before she was able to escape," Mark Herman announced Monday on the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Facebook page.

Reyes was ordered held on $100,000 bail, according to online records. Macias was ordered held on $50,000 bail, court records show. Both are in custody at the Harris County Jail, according to online jail records.

During a Monday bail hearing, the court heard that Macias had given birth two weeks earlier, and the baby's father was Reyes, KTRK-TV reported.

At a press conference Monday, Herman said the girl had met Reyes at an undisclosed location, where "he gained her trust" and she went with him to his home.

Macias was at the house, "and the whole script flipped almost immediately and she was immediately held a captive," Herman said.

"They began sexually assaulting her," Herman said. It is "just a very, very evil thing," he said.

The teen was able to escape late Sunday night after the couple briefly left the house, Herman said. She ran to the homes of neighbors, begging for help, he said. A resident called 911.

A deputy happened to be in the neighborhood and responded within minutes, Herman said. The 18-year-old was sent to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment, he said. The teen was in distress, he said. Deputies reported marks on her hands and feet consistent with being restrained, he said.

Authorities anticipate filing additional charges pending the results of medical tests, Herman said.

The suspects have not yet entered pleas, according to court records.