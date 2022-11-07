19 Confirmed Dead After Plane Crashes Into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

A plane crash on Lake Victoria in Tanzania left 19 confirmed fatalities and 24 survivors.

A plane traveling from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba on Nov. 6 was involved in an accident that resulted in the plane crashing in Lake Victoria, Precision Air, the Tanzanian airline, reported.

The airline confirmed the plane had 39 passengers on board along with 4 crew members. Of those on board, 19 have been confirmed dead and there are 24 survivors, the airline reported.

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa reported that officials believe that all remains have been retrieved from the plane.

“We’re starting to pull out the luggage and personal items from the aircraft. A team of doctors and security agencies have started the process of identifying the dead and notifying the families,” said Majaliwa, according to CNN.

The country's transport minister, Makame Mbarawa, suspects that weather played a part in the crash.

“Preliminary reports showed the weather conditions at 8 a.m. yesterday morning was good,” said Mbarawa during a funeral service on Nov. 7, according to CNN. “However, at 8:25 a.m. there was a sudden change of weather conditions – at the time the Precision airline pilot was on the final descent towards Bukoba airport, there were heavy rains and strong winds i.e. down drafts.”

Precision Air expressed their condolences to those that lost loved ones and informed the public that they will not release names until all next of kin are notified.

“Precision Air extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the passenger and crew involved in this tragic accident. The company will strive to provide them with information and whatever assistance they will require in this difficult time,” said the airline.

