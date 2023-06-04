19 Kids Accounting: Jill Duggar Says Parents Never Paid Her for Reality Show, Regrets Megyn Kelly Interview

Another Duggar daughter has gone rogue.

In the new documentary, "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," Jill Duggar claims her parents cheated the children out of financial compensation for their work on the popular TLC series.

"I never received any payout, no cash, no check, nothing," Jill says in the documentary. "For seven-and-a-half years of my adult life I was never paid."

She is also speaking about her interview with Megyn Kelly after the family admitted oldest son Josh had molested four of his sisters, including Jill.

"In hindsight, I wouldn't have done the Megyn Kelly stuff,I felt like I was in a place again of bearing the burden and the weight," Jill says.

She adds: "You feel obligated to help."

In the wake of that revelation, Josh went into hiding while his four oldest sisters — Jana, Jill, Jessa and Jinger — became the focal point of the series.

The documentary also delves into the church the family belonged to, IBLP.

One former member claims the church emphasized physical punishment.

"It was a fear-based tactic and it was very effective," says the former church member."All children, if they were following the institute's guidelines, you're spanked until you stop crying, which could be hours."

Jill says that she too finds herself at odds with the teachings of IBLP.

"Having a voice about what you think and how you feel and being able to voice and say no about things was stifled and not encouraged in the IBLP setting [or] my family," Jill explains.

Her words seem to echo some of the comments her sister Jinger previously made about IBLP in an interview with Inside Edition last year.

"Those teachings were based in fear, manipulation control and superstition," Jinger said at the time.

Jinger said that "the fear" they felt was "of god coming down on me and waiting to get me at any turn."

