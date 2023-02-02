Jinger Duggar is opening up about her family, her disgraced brother and wearing pants for the first time at the age of 23.

The sixth oldest of the 19 Duggar children is promoting her new book, "Becoming Free Indeed," 20 years after her family's reality show made her a household name.

She tells Inside Edition that she has moved on after an upbringing that she describes as "cult-like," and created a new life for herself and her family.

"It wasn't until I got older that I started to look back on those years and realize that it was based in fear. Those teachings were based in fear, manipulation, control and superstition," says Jinger of her religious upbringing. "Fear of what, fear of God coming down on me and waiting to get me at any turn."

She says that her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, had to fill out a 50-page questionnaire just to go on a date with the reality star.

These details are all shared in her new book, which is on bookshelves now.

"It is the most terrifying thing I've ever done because all of my friends and many of my loved ones are still in this community," says Jinger of writing her memoir.

She also reveals that while she stays in touch with her family, she has not spoken to her brother Josh in years.

Jinger says she does still speak to Josh's wife Anna, and if she did speak to her brother, she would have little to say to the convicted sex offender, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison on child pornography charges in May of last year.

"If I said anything to my brother, it would be that I hope that one day that he would be able to be broken over what he's done and truly repentant," Jinger says.

"My heart just breaks for the victims and their families."

