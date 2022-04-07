1st Moments of Jussie Smollett's Stint in Jail Revealed in Just-Released Video

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:33 PM PDT, April 7, 2022

Smollett was handcuffed and taken for fingerprints. Once at his cell, he changed into clothes and shoes issued by the jail and put his street clothes into a bag.

Newly released bodycam video shows actor Jussie Smollett in the first moments of his incarceration at Cook County Jail.

Moments earlier, the actor shouted as he was led from court to begin his 150-day sentence for staging a hate crime and lying to Chicago police. 

Smollett was handcuffed before beginning the long walk to his cell. One officer tried to reassure the actor.  

“Mr. Smollett, we are the E.R.T. team, the emergency response team. We handle all the high-profile guys. We had R. Kelly when he was here. You are in safe hands with the whole situation,” the officer said.

Smollett was taken for fingerprints. Once at his cell, he changed into clothes and shoes issued by the jail and put his street clothes into a bag.

“This is going to be where you are going to be for now. In a little while they'll probably bring you sheets and blankets and all that stuff. We're going to be posted out here. And like I said, doctors will come and see you in a little bit,” an officer told Smollett.

Smollett was released after six days. The rest of his sentence is on hold while he appeals his case.

