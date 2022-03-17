Just six days into his five-month sentence for faking an attack on himself, actor Jussie Smollett is a free man after an appellate court ruled he could be released from jail while appealing his case.

Smollett’s lead attorney, Nenye Uche, says the actor got “teary-eyed” when he found out the news, and that his two brothers were visiting him at the time.

“Of course, his brothers were really happy, and I think he was still in shock taking it in,” Uche said.

Smollett left the jail surrounded by five men all in black. In one hand, he carried what looked like the white shirt he wore when his booking photo was taken. In the other hand, he held a notebook.

The former “Empire” star was sentenced last week to 150 days for staging a hate crime on himself.

“You’ve been lying and lying and lying about this case,” Judge James Linn said during sentencing.

Linn also denied a request that Smollett be released pending his appeal.

“You will spend the first 150 days of your sentence in the Cook County Jail, and that will start today — right here, right now,” Linn said.

Smollett furiously protested his innocence as he was led away, shouting, “I am not suicidal, and I am innocent!”

Smollett's brother shared frequent updates during Jussie’s six days behind bars. He said Jussie was in a psych ward for two days before being moved to a new cell.

Uche says that Smollett didn’t eat during his time behind bars.

“Jussie drank cold water with ice for the six days he was in there. I can't not eat for one day, so I'm not quite sure how he did it, but the jail staff confirmed to me that he wasn't eating. I think he was fasting,” Uche said.

Uche says Smollett is now back home with his loved ones.

Smollett’s attorneys had argued for his release, because he would have completed his sentence by the time the appeal process was completed.

