1st Person Sentenced for Capitol Riot Attacks, Multiple Capitol Rioters Plead Guilty This Week

It was a triumphant moment for prosecutors handling the Capitol Riot cases this week after multiple accused rioters pleaded guilty to charges relating to their involvement in the January 6 attacks.

Two alleged members of the Oath Keepers, an extremist group, have been the first of the followers to plead guilty to conspiracy charges relating to the attacks, CBS News reported.

There are 15 other alleged members of the group charged in the conspiracy case. They have pleaded not guilty.

Graydon Young of Florida, considered by prosecutors to be a member of the Oath Keepers, admitted Wednesday to conspiring with nearly a dozen others group members to attend the Jan. 6 riots. He pleaded guilty to six charges including the destruction of government property and civil disorder.

As part of his plea, Young will receive a lower sentence than he initially faced. He still could be sentenced up to six-and-a-half years in prison.

Jon Schaffer, 53, also an alleged Oath Keeper, was the first to plead guilty in April to charges and admitted to wearing a tactical vest and bringing bear spray, NBC News reported. He also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Indiana resident Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, became the first person to be criminally sentenced on her specific charges in the Capitol Riot siege.

She was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and $500 in restitution after pleading guilty to one charge of a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, according to multiple reports. She is also ordered to serve 120 hours of community service and will not face any prison time.

Lloyd reportedly spent about 10 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. She did not injure anyone or damage any property, prosecutors said. After the riots, Lloyd reportedly called that day the "best day ever," on her Facebook page, according to the AP.

According to court documents, Morgan-Lloyd apologized to the judge and said she regrets taking part in the capitol riots, NBC News reported.

“I would just like to apologize to the court, the American people, and my family,” she said in court. “I went there to show support for President Trump peacefully, and I’m ashamed that it became a savage display of violence.”

She also said she went to Washington to attend the "Save America" rally held by then President Donald Trump.

Her lawyer told NBC News that she "supported the past president in January" and that "she totally accepts President Biden as the leader of our country."

"This is far from over," FBI Director Christopher Wry said Wednesday. "Not only are we driving towards accountability for the attack, but we are also learning more."

There are an estimated 500 other people charged in connection to the riots. Lawmakers are hopeful that Lloyd's guilty plea will set an example for others facing low-level criminal charges.

Eight defendants so far have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the riots.

Related Stories