A Michigan driving instructor headed for a high school restroom was stopped in his tracks by strange noises that he thought came from two cats fighting.

But as he listened, John Belyea realized the sounds were human, not feline.

"I’m like, wait a minute, that’s not cats. I’m thinking, ‘That sounds like a baby," Belyea told WDIV-TV. "I didn’t see anything, so I walked over (to) where I heard the noise from, around the wall, where the two infants were at.”

Behind a wall, next to a collection of dumpsters, were a wailing infant and an older baby, Belyea said. If they hadn't been crying, the driving teacher said he wouldn't have known they were there because the area is hidden from public view.

He felt terrible, he said, for the children and for the person who abandoned them.

“I know whoever did this had to be in a bad situation," he said. "I also feel bad for the young kids. I don’t know how long they were there for.”

Belyea called 911, and officers arrived to retrieve the little ones. A note was also found with the children, but authorities did not release its contents.

The incident occurred Saturday, as temperatures hovered in the 80s with high humidity in Madison Heights, about 15 miles north of Detroit.

The Madison Heights Police Department said Thursday the children are ages 2 and 4 weeks. In an email to Inside Edition Digital, the department said, "The parents of the children have been identified and a 20-year-old female was taken into custody. Child Protective Services was notified."

The children were evaluated at a nearby hospital and were found to be in stable condition, the department said.

Citing an ongoing investigation, the department said no further information would be released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.