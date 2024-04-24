Two barbers came to the rescue after spotting a toddler walking alone towards a road with heavy traffic.

Osvaldo Lugo and Rafael Santana were giving their customers a haircut when a little girl ran by their window towards a busy intersection.

Surveillance video from the Look Sharp Barber Shop in East Hartford, Connecticut, shows the barbers running out of the door, leaving their customers sitting in their chairs.

The girl was a few feet away from running into traffic before Lugo scooped her.

“I immediately said something and looked back to see if the mom was behind her. There was nobody behind her,” Santana tells Inside Edition.

“My initial reaction, it was just, ‘I gotta get there,’” Lugo says.

The barbers say the young girl had gotten away from her mother at a bus stop down the street from the barbershop. The mother reportedly took her eye off her daughter momentarily and did not realize she was gone.

It took the barbers a few minutes to find the child’s parents. They say the girl's mom was shocked and embarrassed but thankful.