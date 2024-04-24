2 Barbers Save Toddler Running Alone Towards Busy Intersection

Heroes
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:30 PM PDT, April 24, 2024

“I immediately said something and looked back to see if the mom was behind her. There was nobody behind her,” Rafael Santana tells Inside Edition.

Two barbers came to the rescue after spotting a toddler walking alone towards a road with heavy traffic.

Osvaldo Lugo and Rafael Santana were giving their customers a haircut when a little girl ran by their window towards a busy intersection.

Surveillance video from the Look Sharp Barber Shop in East Hartford, Connecticut, shows the barbers running out of the door, leaving their customers sitting in their chairs.

The girl was a few feet away from running into traffic before Lugo scooped her.

“I immediately said something and looked back to see if the mom was behind her. There was nobody behind her,” Santana tells Inside Edition.

“My initial reaction, it was just, ‘I gotta get there,’” Lugo says.

The barbers say the young girl had gotten away from her mother at a bus stop down the street from the barbershop. The mother reportedly took her eye off her daughter momentarily and did not realize she was gone.

It took the barbers a few minutes to find the child’s parents. They say the girl's mom was shocked and embarrassed but thankful.

Related Stories

Group of People Grab Black Bear Cubs From Tree to Take Pictures
Dogs Can Now Fly in Luxury on Bark Air, VP Says
Parents Demand Answers After Girl Attacks Schoolmate With Stanley Cup
Army Horses Run Loose Through London After Being SpookedOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
1

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane

Crime
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
2

How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely

Investigative
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
3

Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank

Crime
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
4

Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators

Crime
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
5

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment