Alarming Video Shows Group of People Grab Black Bear Cubs From Tree in North Carolina to Take Pictures

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:20 AM PDT, April 21, 2024

Experts say the group getting pictures with the cubs put themselves in jeopardy.

Outrage has grown after a video of a group of people pulling black bear cubs from a tree for photographs spread on social media.

Onlookers videotaped the group grabbing two bear cubs to take pictures with them. The mother bear did not appear to be near the cubs.

A woman in the group seemed excited. She posed for a photo before dropping the cub. The cub tried to reunite with its sibling but could not get over the fence.

Earlier that day, the cubs were videotaped frolicking in the same tree and playing in a river near an apartment complex in North Carolina.

Experts say the group getting pictures with the cubs put themselves in jeopardy.

“If the female bear was around, she could defend her cubs which puts those people at risk,” Ashley Hobbs of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission tells Inside Edition.

One of the cubs was rescued and wildlife officials say they hope to release the animal back into the wild. The other cub is still missing.

The incident is reminiscent of the notorious case of when a baby moose wandering alone on a road in British Columbia was picked up by a truck driver.

The moose was flailing as he put the animal in the passenger seat. The truck driver was fired by his company for the action.

“Anytime you see any sort of wild animal, best practice is to not approach that animal,” Hobbs says.

Related Stories

Couple Charged More Than $143,000 in Phone Bill After Vacation
2 Dads Lucky to Be Alive After Tree Crashes Down in Backyard
Toll Worker Calls Out of Work Due to Gut Feeling Before Truck Crash
Beer Can Island in Tampa Bay Is for Sale for $1,000 Per ShareOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
1

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane

Crime
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
2

How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely

Investigative
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
3

Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank

Crime
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
4

Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators

Crime
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
5

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment