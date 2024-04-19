Two Virginia neighbors sitting around a fire pit narrowly avoided death when a tree fell next to them.

A cracking noise gave Chad Day and Chris Johanssen a split-second warning that saved their lives.

The two dads say their wives and kids were inside when the tree crashed. Their families were just about to come out to enjoy s’mores by the fire.

“It’s so scary to think that our kids would have been the first ones to find our bodies,” Johanssen says.

Johanssen says he was going to turn on music that would have drowned out the sound of the cracking tree.

The dads say they feel lucky to be alive.