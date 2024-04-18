Toll Worker Says Gut Feeling Led Her to Call Out of Work Hours Before Truck Crashed Into Her Booth

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:34 AM PDT, April 18, 2024

An hour after her shift would have started, a garbage truck plowed straight into the toll booth where Jessica Daley usually works on the Garden State Parkway near the Jersey Shore.

When Jessica Daley learned that a truck crashed into a toll booth in New Jersey, leaving the driver and the cashier inside the booth with serious injuries, the news sent her to her knees to pray. 

"I dropped to my knees. I started praying and I was just like praying for everyone involved and thanking God that I stayed home," Daley tells Inside Edition. That's because Daley typically works in the booth that the truck hit, but she decided to call out of work that morning due to a bad feeling. 

"I woke up around 2 a.m.. I had a really bad gut feeling that something bad was going to happen,” Daley says. “It was so strong that I didn’t want to ignore it."

Daley says it was the first day she ever called out sick.

An hour after her shift would have started, a garbage truck plowed straight into the toll booth where Daley usually works on the Garden State Parkway near the Jersey Shore.

Daley’s supervisor called her with the news. Daley’s mother says it was a higher power that kept her daughter safe.

“When the pictures and the video start to come in, it really took me back because it’s such a devastating scene,” Daley’s mother says. “Thinking my daughter could have been in there, I was sick to my stomach. It’s overwhelming.”

