Florida Homeowner Says Metal Chunk That Plummeted From International Space Station Narrowly Missed Hitting Son

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:33 AM PDT, April 17, 2024

“I didn’t believe it. I thought it was gonna be from an airplane. Something from space would’ve never crossed my mind and it just so happened to land on our house,” homeowner Alejandro Otero’s son tells Inside Edition.

A flying object from outer space crashed through the roof of a Florida home.

Surveillance footage captured the sound of a piece of metal crashing into the home. The metal chunk made a hole through the roof of the home and went through a bedroom floor.

The metal object was a piece of space junk from the International Space Station. It flew 250 miles from space back down to Earth to its point of impact in Naples. The chunk was four inches long, an inch-and-a-half wide, and weighed 1.6 pounds.

It was supposed to disintegrate upon re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere.

Homeowner Alejandro Otero says it is a miracle that no one was injured. His son was in the next room.

“I was so grateful that it didn’t hit him,” Otero tells Inside Edition.

Otero’s son says he was in disbelief that an object from space landed on his home.

“I thought it was gonna be from an airplane. Something from space would’ve never crossed my mind and it just so happened to land on our house,” Otero’s son says.

Otero says NASA apologized for the incident.

NASA says the object, which was a piece of metal used to mount old batteries together for disposal, was taken to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral for analysis.

