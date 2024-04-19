Florida Couple Comes Home From Vacation in Switzerland to $143,442 Phone Bill

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:13 AM PDT, April 19, 2024

“That can’t be, this is not possible,” Renee Remund tells Inside Edition. “I was not going to write a check for $143,000. That was not going to happen.”

A Florida couple on vacation in Switzerland received a phone bill totaling more than $143,000 due to a simple mistake.

Renee and Linda Remund spent time in the countryside of Switzerland and a charming village. They say they could not resist sending pictures and texts to family and friends.

When the couple returned home and checked their phone bill, they were billed $143,442.74.

“I go, ‘Wait a second, $143,400 and some change. That can’t be, this is not possible,’” Renee tells Inside Edition. “I was not going to write a check for $143,000. That was not going to happen.”

Renee and Linda are experienced travelers and they say before each trip, they notify their phone carrier T-Mobile.

“I went to the store and said, ‘Guys, I’m going over there.’ They looked at my plan and they looked at my phone and they said, ‘You’re good,’” Renee says. “I didn’t think they were going to stiff me to the tune of $143,000.”

Travel editor Peter Greenberg spoke with Inside Edition.

“People need to know every single telephone provider offers a roaming plan if you are going to travel overseas. It could be as cheap as $10 a day,” Greenberg says.

Greenberg advises getting an email confirmation from your phone carrier that shows you’ve changed your roaming plan for any upcoming international trip.

Renee says after he sent complaints for months and hired a lawyer, T-Mobile wiped the bill clean.

