It was an all-hands-on-deck situation to help two men get out of a trench on a construction site in Arizona.

The Scottsdale Fire Department says a 43-year-old man fell into the trench and got injured. Afterward, another man voluntarily jumped in to help him.

Fire crews from neighboring cities also showed up to help in the hours-long operation. Officials say they had to take extra precautions not to collapse the trench and risk more injuries.

In the end, they were successful, according to M.D. Clark from the Scottsdale Fire Department.

"We were successful in getting a bystander and a patient out of the trench that was 25-30 feet deep. It's a four-hour-plus operation. We had to insert multiple crews and build what we call boxes for safety, and that's what took the extended amount of time."



The 43-year-old man suffered injuries to his head and shoulders. He was taken to a local hospital.



The other person pulled from the trench was not injured.

Related Stories