A woman was found dead on an Arizona hiking trail last week after spending less than 24 hours in the state, where she traveled to meet a man for the first time after months of communicating online, according to reports.

After an extensive search, rescue teams found 30-year-old Angela Tramonte off the Echo Canyon Trail at 4:40 p.m. last Friday, according to a notice from the Phoenix Fire Department. She was discovered at the 2,706-foot peak unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. There were no traumatic injuries observed during the initial investigation or during the initial autopsy, police said.

Tramonte reportedly "turned around halfway" up the trail after feeling overheated, the Arizona Republic reported.

Dario Dizdar, the man Tramonte was reportedly with, told police that he was her boyfriend and they had started their hike together on the trail but halfway through the hike she decided to turn around, according to ABC15. He told police he wanted to continue to the top of the mountain.

Dizdar has been an officer with the Phoenix Police Department since 2007, the Daily Beast reported.

Capt. Rob McDade, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department said the pair planned to meet at the parking lot but Dizdar could not find her when he returned to the bottom, according to the Republic.

All of her belongings were reportedly still inside of her car, authorities said. A witness who was also hiking the same trail that day told ABC 15 that he saw a pair hiking together and then saw Dizdar approaching people at the bottom asking if anyone had seen her.

There have been no criminal charges filed with Tramonte's death and her cause of death is "pending" by the coroner's office.

"At this time there is no evidence to indicate foul play is suspected in connection with Ms. Tramonte’s tragic death," a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department said, "The City employee who was with Ms. Tramonte is a witness and is cooperating with investigators. He has been granted personal time off and has been offered resources to deal with this tragedy."

Meanwhile, friends are still looking for answers to Tramonte's death.

"Angela Tramonte was such a beautiful, kind strong, good-hearted woman who would do anything for anyone," a GoFundMe page created on behalf of Nancy Tramonte said. The page indicated that the pair had met online and were communicating for months before agreeing to meet in person.

"Angela lived a very healthy, active lifestyle. She woke up early every morning to go the gym. She did weekly meal planning and was obsessed with drinking water. She also loved walking her dog Dolce every day," the post continued.

"We just want justice for our friend. Please consider donating to help us bring Angela's body home and pay for funeral expenses. Any help would be greatly appreciated."

Related Stories